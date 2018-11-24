The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is tracking a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel as the Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close.There was rain overnight Friday onto Saturday. Saturday has been mild and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.has been issued for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties effective 6 a.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday. La Salle county is under a Winter Storm Warning from 10 a.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday. Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Lake and Will counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.Messy weather expected on Sunday in the Chicago area and much of the Midwest. A strong low pressure system will move out of Missouri Sunday morning. The track of the low pressure system is still uncertain, but there will likely be a swath of heavy snow from this system.Rain will spread into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday morning. Rain will transition to snow from west to east sometime during the afternoon or evening on Sunday. How early that changeover occurs will determine how much snow we see. Could be very little or a heavy snow.Rain arrives. Temps in the low 40s.Rain will change to snow from far west toward city during the afternoon. When this changeover occurs is uncertain and may not happen until Sunday evening or even night in some areas. Temps in the 30s.Rain will change to snow for all areas where it has yet to do so. Accumulating snow is likely for most areas during this time frame. How much? Depends on the changeover time. Temps falling into the 20s.Temps in the 20s. Messy morning commute with some snow still falling and slick spots on roads from snow during the overnight hours.On the map below the area that is shaded in dark blue could see totals greater than 4"+. If the heavy band of snow shifts south, parts of Northern Illinois could see that much, too.Snow totals could range from 1 - 8 inches across the area, depending on the storm's track.