Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for area beginning Tuesday; up to 6 inches of snow possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Tuesday morning for much of the Chicago area, as around six inches of wet, heavy snow is likely in a number of places.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday at 12 p.m. for LaSalle, Kane, Kendall counties; at 3 p.m. for Cook, Lake (Ill.), DuPage and Will counties; and at 6 p.m. for Lake (Ind.), Porter, Kankakee and Livingston counties.

The Winter Storm Watch continues for all counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

While initial forecasts showed the northern suburbs getting the brunt of the storm, the models have shifted significantly and now the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana are expected to see the highest snow totals.

Monday evening rain with some flurries fell in the Chicago area. By Tuesday morning, the area will see a mix of rain and snow, turning to wet snow in the afternoon.

By Tuesday night snow will be falling, causing an impact during the evening commute, and potentially hazardous road conditions. But the heaviest snow won't fall until the late night hours and overnight into Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning the snow will fall more moderately, but there will be enough accumulation and enough wind to make the morning commute slow and messy as well.

Three to six inches of snow is expected to fall to the south, with the city and west suburbs seeing anywhere from two to six inches. One to two inches is expected in the north and northwest suburbs.
