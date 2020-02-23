Weather

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 6 inches of snow predicted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday may have been the warmest day of the year, but temperatures will fall into single digits this week.

The Chicago area could see snow up to six inches of snow this week, as another winter storm is expected to push though the area.



A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday, February 23 for the following counties: Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago.

The storm is expected to affect the area Tuesday night and Wednesday "with significant accumulating snow possible," according to a tweet by the National Weather Service.

Monday will be cold with temperatures in the 30s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake countydekalb countyboone countymchenry countycoldsnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 6 inches of snow predicted
Pancake breakfast raises funds for more CPD bulletproof vests
Daley Plaza, adjacent streets to be closed for filming Sunday, overnight Monday
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
2 teens charged in Sauganash carjacking: police
Man fatally shot outside Chatham convenience store
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Show More
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Woman fatally shot inside car in South Shore ID'd: CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday
More TOP STORIES News