Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 6 inches of snow predicted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday may have been the warmest day of the year, but temperatures will fall into single digits this week.The Chicago area could see snow up to six inches of snow this week, as another winter storm is expected to push though the area.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday, February 23 for the following counties: Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago.The storm is expected to affect the area Tuesday night and Wednesday "with significant accumulating snow possible," according to a tweet by the National Weather Service.Monday will be cold with temperatures in the 30s.