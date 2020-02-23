Weather

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for several northwestern counties; up to 8 inches of snow possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday may have been the warmest day of the year, but temperatures will fall into single digits this week.

The Chicago area could see up to 8 inches of snow this week, as another winter storm is expected to push though the area.



A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from Tuesday, February 25 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. for areas north and northwest of Cook County, including Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties.



The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, with up to 8 inches of accumulation possible, ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.

Monday will be significantly colder than this weekend, with temperatures in the 30s and a wind coming in off the lake. Light rain is expected to develop late in the day.
