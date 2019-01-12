WEATHER

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Chicago could see up to 4 inches of snow Saturday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Saturday.

By and Mark McGinnis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow has caused issues on roads to the South and West of Chicago Saturday morning.

South of I-80 in Grand Ridge, the ABC7 Stormtracker found slick, snow-covered roads.

Diane Pathieu tracks the snow in the ABC7 Stormtracker.


Grand Ridge is approximately 90 miles southwest of Chicago.

The Chicago metropolitan area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday, with much of the accumulation occurring in counties south of Chicago.

Snow is expected in the Chicago area Saturday.


The storm could drop up to four inches of snow on Chicago.

Farther to the south, St. Louis, Missouri could see up to a foot of snow. The storm could be the city's heaviest snowfall since 2014.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
