WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Chicago could see up to 4 inches of snow Saturday

Snow has caused issues on roads to the South and West of Chicago Saturday morning.South of I-80 in Grand Ridge, the ABC7 Stormtracker found slick, snow-covered roads.Grand Ridge is approximately 90 miles southwest of Chicago.The Chicago metropolitan area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday, with much of the accumulation occurring in counties south of Chicago.The storm could drop up to four inches of snow on Chicago.Farther to the south, St. Louis, Missouri could see up to a foot of snow. The storm could be the city's heaviest snowfall since 2014.