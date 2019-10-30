weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage, Will Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy counties Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory issued for the far southwest suburbs expanded to include Cook county overnight.

The advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, & Will counties.

One to three inches of snow is possible in those areas, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. There's also a risk of slushy roads.



RELATED: Season's first snow flakes spotted in the area Tuesday morning

Reports of snow from Sugar Grove to Waukegan were confirmed as earlier Tuesday. The snow evaporated quickly with mainly a cold drizzle as the morning continued.

Northern suburbs are also expected to see snow Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain/snow mix turns to afternoon rain Wednesday

Highs Wednesday are expected to reach the low 40s.
