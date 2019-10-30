Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage, Will Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy counties Wednesday

SNOW! And it’s sticking to the roads - #StormTrackerLive on I-55 at Rt 126 - @IDOT_Illinois sending out a quarter group of salt trucks system-wide. Multiples crashes and spin-outs tollways abd expressways. @TracyButlerABC7 and have it covered on @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/nJYOFYEPIe — Roz Varon (@rozvaronABC7) October 30, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory issued for the far southwest suburbs expanded to include Cook county overnight.The advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, & Will counties.One to three inches of snow is possible in those areas, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. There's also a risk of slushy roads.Reports of snow from Sugar Grove to Waukegan were confirmed as earlier Tuesday. The snow evaporated quickly with mainly a cold drizzle as the morning continued.Northern suburbs are also expected to see snow Wednesday morning.Highs Wednesday are expected to reach the low 40s.