Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of NE Illinois, NW Indiana Monday

Rain/snow changing to snow tonight into Monday. Potentially record cold to start the new week. Only slow moderation mid-week. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/5MQ26gvDpm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 10, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frigid temperatures and snow are on the way, as temperatures could plummet to depths as far as 30 degrees below average on Monday.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.According to the National Weather Service, some areas could see up to six inches of snow as a result of the storm, which is expected to move into the area beginning Sunday night.A Winter Weather Advisory was issued from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday for Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties.Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in Indiana, will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday.La Salle, Kendall and Grundy Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.Porter and Jasper Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday before dropping to 12 degrees over the next two nights, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs of 22 and 29 degrees, respectively.The deep freeze is bizarre, even by Chicago's unpredictable standards. Average highs for this time of the month usually sit in the mid 50s, with lows rarely dropping below 30, according to weather service meteorologist Gino Izzi.Tuesday's high of 22 should "easily" break the record for the coldest high on Nov. 12, which was set in 1995 when temperatures peaked at 28 degrees, Izzi said.Additionally, late night rainfall on Sunday is expected to turn to snow overnight, and more snowfall on Monday could bring the total accumulation up to four inches in the Chicago area, the weather service said.Skies will clear Tuesday as temperatures inch upward over the rest of the week, the weather service said. Forecasts predict that temperatures will hover in the 20s and 30s before climbing to nearly 40 degrees over the weekend.Public buildings will be converted to warming centers across Cook County in anticipation of the frigid weather, officials said."Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe," officials said.The oncoming "arctic blast" could endanger the lives of over 80,000 homeless people in the area, according to a USA Today report.