Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of NE Illinois, NW Indiana Monday

Rain/snow changing to snow tonight into Monday. Potentially record cold to start the new week. Only slow moderation mid-week. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/5MQ26gvDpm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 10, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road crews are busy getting ready for snow and frigid temperatures moving into the Chicago area, which could have a big impact on the morning commute Monday.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.According to the NWS, some areas could see up to six inches of snow as a result of the storm, which is expected to move into most areas overnight.A Winter Weather Advisory was issued from Sunday at 9 p.m. Monday at 12 p.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago counties.Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in Indiana, will be under a Winter Weather Advisory Monday from 12 a.m. until 2 p.m.La Salle, Kendall and Grundy Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory Monday from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.Porter and Jasper Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory Monday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.Most areas should expect between 2-5 inches of snow, with even higher amounts possible in northwest Indiana, especially in LaPorte County.Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday before dropping to 12 degrees over the next two nights, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs of 22 and 29 degrees, respectively.The deep freeze is bizarre, even by Chicago's unpredictable standards. Average highs for this time of the month usually sit in the mid 50s, with lows rarely dropping below 30, according to weather service meteorologist Gino Izzi.Tuesday's high of 22 should "easily" break the record for the coldest high on Nov. 12, which was set in 1995 when temperatures peaked at 28 degrees, Izzi said.The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to put hundreds of plow and salt trucks on the roads in Chicago and the suburbs. IDOT officials are hoping for lighter traffic on Monday with it being a holiday, but they're treating it like a normal weekday."We are just asking the public to give themselves a little bit of extra time tomorrow," said IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell.The winter weather is forcing some communities to change their Veterans Day plans. Aurora is cancelling their parade and moving the ceremony portion indoors.Meanwhile, Chicago residents are asking what happened to fall, and they're worried about what's in store when winter officially begins next month."Not ready for it at all. Not at all. I was here during the 'coldpocalypse' last year, spent it all indoors, so I'm not ready to do that again," Connar Brown said."It is coming too early for me, but as a Chicagoan, you get used to it," said Constance Tillman. "But definitely need to go buy a new winter coat."