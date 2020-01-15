Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued with freezing drizzle forecast during morning commute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5111586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Freezing drizzle expected Wednesday morning has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Chicago area.The advisory went into effect at DeKalb and LaSalle counties at 4 a.m. and is scheduled to go into effect for Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties at 6 a.m. and at 8 a.m. for Cook, DuPage and Lake (Ill.) counties at 8 a.m. All advisories expire at noon.The northwest suburbs will likely be the hardest hit, according to the National Weather Service.Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, and hazardous conditions could affect the Wednesday morning commute.Motorists are advised to slow down while traveling, especially on untreated surfaces.Crews were still working at the beginning of the week to clean up the mess left behind as heavy rain, whipping winds and high waves pounded the Chicago area over the weekend.