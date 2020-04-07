coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: With warm weather Tuesday, officials remind residents to stay home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is set to be the warmest day of the year so far and has city and state health officials urging residents to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be plenty of sun during the day and highs in the mid 70s. The evening brings potential for thunderstorms, with much of the Chicago area under a marginal risk for isolated severe storms and a slight risk of isolated severe storms in Indiana.

City officials are still warning people to stay home Tuesday despite the unseasonably warm temperatures. North Avenue Beach remains closed along with the entire Lakefront.

Meanwhile, Chicago officials say demographic data showing African Americans composing the majority of city COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The city says African Americans compose 30 percent of the population, but make up 52 percent of Chicago's COVID-19 cases. African Americans also make up 72 percent of the city's deaths from COVID-19.

"If you have communities who have lack of access to health, lack of access to food, to good earning jobs, to employment, we should not be surprised," said Father Michael Pfleger.

Respiratory tents are set up outside the Lawndale Christian Health Center on the West Side where nurses say the phones have been ringing off the hook.

Doctors point out African Americans are far more likely to have underlying health conditions that make them far more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"Our challenge right now is to immediately address this issue," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "We can and we will coordinate a rapid, community-based and community-driven response to what we are seeing."

Many local pastors are urging people to stay home.



Alderman Pat Dowell is hosting a virtual town hall to try to bring awareness to communities of color. The virtual town hall will take place at 4 p.m.

The phone number to join the meeting is 312-626-6799, the meeting ID is 469 420 712 and the password is 089318.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
