Weather

'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening flash floods hit Texas

WINNIE, Texas -- A flash flood emergency is unfolding in the Winnie-Stowell area in Chambers County, Texas forcing the local hospital to be evacuated, officials said.

"What I'm sitting in right now makes Harvey look like a little thunderstorm," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said, adding that Riceland Medical Center took on four to six inches of water.

First responders used a bus to evacuate patients.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple roads in Winnie are flooded. Officials are warning people not to drive around barricades.



"It's dire out here. I'm fearful for this community right now," Hawthorne said.

Chambers County Emergency Management said that water is in businesses and homes, reminding people that if they do evacuate and go to a shelter, remember to bring their pets, have them on a leash and bring food.

Those who need to can go to a flood shelter at White's Park Community Center at 225 White's Memorial Park Road. A staging area is at East Chambers ISD Dome.

Some of the homes have four to five feet of water inside.




Authorities are using dump trucks and around 12 rescue boats to help people, with a focus first on those with medical needs and the elderly.

Hawthorne estimates 20 percent of the 2500 or so people who live in Winnie have water in their homes.

An ABC13 viewer shared video of what it looked like along I-10 westbound between Beaumont and Winnie.

The freeway is shut down in both directions from FM 365 to SH 73 in parts of Chambers and Jefferson Counties.

EMBED More News Videos

An ABC13 viewer shared video of what it looked like early Thursday morning on I-10 westbound between Beaumont and Winnie.



ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog said overnight that a dangerous thunderstorm produced life-threatening flash flooding, dropping four to six inches of rain per hour in the area, which also saw over 1,000 lightning strikes in just 10 minutes.





Many of the homes being hit were also flooded during Hurricane Harvey just two years ago.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasthunderstormfloodinglightningu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder charges dropped against 5 Chicago teens accused in car theft attempt
Small plane crashes near Aurora Municipal Airport
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Dozens post to social media fatal stabbing of teen
2,200 fetuses found on Crete property of deceased abortion doctor
3 dead in fire at Wisconsin group home
Show More
Palatine district may change locker room policy for transgender students
3 killed in West Garfield Park shooting ID
Man moves into dog shelter to help get dog adopted
America's happiest states
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News