'Gun Offender Dashboard' tracks gun offender bond information

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department has unveiled a website that will track felony gun cases through the Cook County court system.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the "Gun Offenders Dashboard" also tracks whether those accused of gun offenses were able to post bail.

Johnson said Monday the point of the website is not to blame judges for someone committing a crime with a gun, but to send a message of accountability.

Johnson has long blamed Chicago's continuing violence on gun offenders who quickly bond out and return to their violent ways.

Jonathan Lewin of the department's bureau of technical services said about 13 percent of those arrested on felony weapons charges after Jan. 1, 2018 have been re-arrested on a weapons charge or violent crime.

Cook County courts spokesman Pat Milhizer said there has been an increase in recent months on no-bail orders.
