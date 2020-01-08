Love on The Ledge: 4 couples can get married or renew their vows at the top of the Willis Tower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Couples who want their wedding ceremonies or vow renewals to be that much more unique can enter to win a chance to host a private event at the Willis Tower Skydeck.The fifth annual "Love on The Ledge" contest was recently announced. It gives couples the chance to hold their nuptials 1,353 feet in the sky, according to organizers.To enter the contest, couples are invited to submit a photo or video entry on Skydeck's Facebook page that shares their story and why they want to celebrate their love on The Ledge. Up to four couples will be chosen to hold a private wedding ceremony or vow renewal on the nation's highest observation deck the morning of Feb. 9.Each ceremony will be held on The Ledge at Skydeck, the observation deck's glass boxes that extend over 4 feet from the building.Contestants are invited to submit their stories from Monday through Jan. 29, and the winning couples will be selected and notified by Jan. 31. Those looking to submit their story are encouraged to include a photo with a detailed caption or video of two minutes or less sharing a bit about themselves and why they should be chosen.Each winning couple will enjoy a private 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony and can be accompanied by up to eight guests for the experience. Additionally, couples will receive a stay at Swissotel in Chicago for a pre-ceremony getaway, professional photos taken during the and special offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast.