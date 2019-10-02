Wednesday marks 1 year since disappearance of pregnant Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday marks exactly one year since a pregnant Chicago postal worker was last seen.

Kierra Coles was 26 years old when she was last seen on surveillance video leaving her home near 81st Street and Vernon Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. She was pregnant at the time and due in April.

Police previously said they suspected foul play in Coles' disappearance.

There's a $46,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Anyone with information about Coles is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
