Weed smuggling arrests at LAX skyrocket following legalization: report

Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport say they are seeing more airline passengers trying to carry marijuana on flights, both in personal items and checked bags and personal items.

That's leading to a surge of arrests.

The Los Angeles Times says the sudden increase is a result of legalization in the state, and a saturated market.

Airport police records show LAX made more than 100 trafficking arrests for marijuana in 2018. That's compared to just 38 in 2017 and 20 in 2016.
