Chicago shootings: 18 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 18 people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday near Avondale. The man, 25, was driving a car around 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone in a white jeep shot him, police said. The man drove to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal shootings, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot while walking on a South Side sidewalk with his father Friday night. Around 8:40 p.m., the boy was walking with his father, another man and another child in the 1000-block of East 93rd Street in the city's Burnside neighborhood when someone in a red sedan fired shots at the group, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was taken by his father to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Hours later, another child was hurt in a drive-by shooting late Friday night on the city's West Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 4200 block of West Cermak Road at about 11 p.m., police said. A 3-year-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle when a black sedan approached and someone inside fired shots. The shots shattered the back window and fragments hit the girl on the top of her head, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the incident.

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Saturday in Pilsen on the Lower West Side. The men were standing outside on a sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 68th Street when someone opened fire, striking both men, Chicago police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where was listed in serious condition, police said. Another man, 34, was struck in both legs. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

About 30 minutes later, a man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound in the head, police said. He was listed in good condition. No one was in custody.

Around the same time, a man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in The Loop. The man, 32, was involved in a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive when someone in a red Sedan approached the pair and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Minutes later, two men were shot in a drive-by early Saturday during a house party in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in the right shoulder and back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The younger man was shot in the lower leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Last weekend, 30 people were shot, four fatally, in shootings across the city, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)