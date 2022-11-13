Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 4 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Ali Hassan has been identified by family as the store clerk killed during an attempted robbery at a South Short grocery store Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 23 people have been shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in West Town, according to police. At about 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots and when they arrived to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, whey saw a suspect fire shots at a man before getting inside grey car and driving off, Chicago police said. The man, 28, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Another man died after being shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, but investigators were not immediately able to obtain additional information from people at the scene, police said. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said. The teen was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street when he was approached by someone who engaged him in conversation and then fired shots, police said. He was struck in the groin and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, according to police. No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.

Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in his leg and hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, 22, was grazed on the hip and taken to the same hospital. Both were listed in good condition, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

There is also new information on Friday's attempted robbery and deadly shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. A relative of the victim who was shot inside a family grocery store spoke to ABC7. Investigators said two people were killed, including the alleged offender, as the attempted robbery quickly turned fatal, leaving nothing but devastation.

The Chicago Police Department said the husband and father died Friday night during an exchange of gunfire inside his family's South Shore grocery store. Investigators said it unfolded around 6:30 Friday night after a 24-year-old would-be robber walked into the store, pulled out a gun and allegedly tried to rob the business.

That's when Hassan's relatives said one of the two other male family members working in the store, who has a valid firearm owner's ID card and a conceal carry license, pulled out his own weapon and shot the armed thief, who in turn shot Ali. Witnesses said the would-be robber ran from the store after being hit, but collapsed and died on the sidewalk about a block away.

The other person in the store was not hurt. Police said they have recovered three guns from the crime scene. The two weapons involved in the shootout and another gun behind a store counter. The shooting is still under investigation.

Later on Friday night, a teen was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.