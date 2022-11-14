Chicago shootings: 27 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Ali Hassan has been identified by family as the store clerk killed during an attempted robbery at a South Short grocery store Friday night.

CHICAGO -- Six people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

In the weekend's first fatal attack, a would-be robber and a clerk who tried to stop the hold-up fatally shot each other Friday night inside a South Shore neighborhood grocery store.

The exchange of gunfire started shortly after 6:20 p.m., when Nicholas Williams walked into the El Barakah Supermarket near 73rd Street and Coles Avenue and showed a handgun, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Williams, 24, shot Ali Hasan, a 63-year-old worker at the store, in the chest and back, authorities said. Hasan, who had a Firearm Owner's Identification card with a concealed carry license, then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired back, hitting Williams in the chest.

The younger man, who lived in the neighborhood, ran from the store but collapsed about a block away and died, authorities said. Hasan, a Palestinian immigrant who lived in Berwyn, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, a man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, police said. The shooting occurred in the 6300-block of South Fairfield Avenue, but investigators were not immediately able to obtain additional information from people at the scene.

Early Sunday, another man was fatally shot on the Near West Side. Officers were investigating about 2:40 a.m in the 2200-block of West Walnut Street after hearing multiple gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they saw a suspect fire at a man, then get into a gray car and drive off, police said. The man, who was shot in the back, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. The man, 29, was shot in his arms about 4:15 p.m. in the 4800-block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

Less than two hours later, a male was fatally shot in a South Austin drive-by on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the male was on the sidewalk in the 200-block of South Laramie Avenue when he was shot in the face and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries, police said. His age wasn't immediately known.

Sunday night, a tow truck driver was killed in a shooting on the Near West Side. Police said a 49-year-old victim was caught in crossfire as he drove int he 1900-block of West Fulton Street at about 10:45 p.m.

In other shootings, two men were wounded early Saturday on the Lower West Side while standing in the 2300-block of South Damen Avenue about 2:10 a.m., police said. One man, 19, was hit in the leg and hip; the other man, 22, was grazed in the hip. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Sunday morning, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck while walking in Calumet Heights. The girl was in the 8900-block of South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired at her. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The teen was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 5300-block of West Harrison Street when he was approached by someone who engaged him in conversation and then fired shots, police said. He was struck in the groin and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 4900-block of South Indiana Avenue when he was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

WLS contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)