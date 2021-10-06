localish

Aislinn Garza is the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sharpstown High School's Aislinn Garza is believed to be the only female head strength and conditioning coach in the Houston area.

But that wasn't always in the plans.

She always liked spending time in the weight room, but only considered strength and conditioning as a career path when she got her master's in exercise physiology from Louisiana State University.

Garza came to Sharpstown High School to coach the schools dance team, but added strength and conditioning to her list of duties when the school's football coach found out about Garza's certification in the field, as well as her experience with Olympic-style weightlifting.

Garza says she recognizes the anomaly of being a female in a male-dominated profession, but takes pride in showing other women what's possible!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoneducationhigh schoolhigh school sportsktrklocalishwomen
LOCALISH
Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach
Visit the Home of the Carne Asada Pizza
Family of 8 makes mariachi great!
Black NAPS provides safe place for women to embrace natural locks
TOP STORIES
Brothers shot, killed in Country Club Hills home invasion: mother
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect at large | LIVE
New Lenox man charged in teen girl's Back of the Yards shooting death
Matt Nagy commits to Justin Fields as Chicago Bears' starting QB go...
Park Ridge Halloween display with pro-vaccine message vandalized
IL reports 2,932 COVID cases, 54 deaths
North Center crash, shooting critically injure man, 21: CPD
Show More
Jussie Smollett trial date set for Streeterville attack allegations
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Man killed in Gresham Chicago police shooting ID'd
41 more fake COVID vaccine cards, ivermectin seized at O'Hare
More TOP STORIES News