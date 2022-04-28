Community & Events

Hinsdale's 'Walk for Wellness House' returns after pandemic-friendly format last year

By Tony Smith
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Wellness House in Hinsdale is gearing up for the return of the Walk for Wellness House on Sunday, May 1.

It is a free cancer support walk. This year's event returns after a pandemic-friendly format last year. Over 48,000 visits were made to online programs since March 2020 by cancer patients and their families from all over Chicagoland. People affected by cancer can access programs from any location. The Wellness House also offers over 12 programs in Spanish.

