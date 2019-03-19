Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault in Will County days after release from prison

WILL COUNTY, Ill. -- An Orland Park man has been charged with sexual assault of a minor less than two weeks after finishing a prison term for similar charges.

Philip Buroff, 25, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography after he allegedly "engaged in sexual misconduct" with a teenage girl at a Wendy's restaurant he managed, the Will County sheriff's office said.

Buroff allegedly contacted the girl immediately after his Feb. 28 release from prison, the sheriff's office said. Investigators also learned that Buroff allegedly assaulted the girl three times in the past, and had him arrested on March 13.

Police allegedly found child pornography on his phone, the sheriff's office said.

Buroff's first arrest was in May 2018 on charges that he assaulted a different underage employee at Wendy's. Buroff agreed to a plea deal of 180 days in prison and three years of probation.

Regarding the new charges, a Kankakee County judge set Buroff's bail at $1 million. The Will County state's attorney's office said it may try to revoke Buroff's probation from his first conviction.

Buroff has been a Wendy's supervisor at locations in Frankfort, Mokena, Manteno and Matteson, the sheriff's office said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
