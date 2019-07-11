West Chicago kennel owner faces charges for fire that killed at least 29 dogs

Garrett Mercado is charged in connection to the January 14 fire at D & D Kennels that left at least 29 dogs dead, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.
WATCH: 29 dogs killed in kennel fire near West Chicago
A patrol deputy was able to save 22 of the dogs held at the kennel, but at least 29 others died in the fire. No people were injured.
Investigators determined in May that the fire was accidental.
Mercado was living on the unincorporated West Chicago property when he discovered the fire after returning to his home in the early morning. He blistered his fingers attempting to rescue the dogs from their crates.
Mercado opened the kennel roughly five years ago to board behaviorally challenged rescue dogs and train them for other people.
County officials plan to hold a news conference on the charges Thursday afternoon.