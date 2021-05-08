West Elsdon hit-and-run seriously injures teen, 13, on bicycle

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in West Elsdon Friday night.

The teen was riding a bicycle in the 3800 block of West 51st Street just after 6:20 p.m. when a red Mazda 3 that was allegedly driving recklessly, traveling eastbound, hit the child, according to police.

The driver then fled southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.

Photos from Chicago police show that the Mazda's windshield was damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
