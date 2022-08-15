CPD releases photos of car involved in deadly West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash

Hit-and-run driver last seen going down Pulaski Road, CPD said

The man killed was crossing the street when he was hit by a first car; another ran him over while he was in the road, police said.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police released photos Monday morning of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers the night of Aug. 2 in West Garfield Park.

The man was crossing the street when he was struck by someone in a silver car in the 4000-block of West Fifth Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The vehicle did not stop and drove away. The hit-and-run driver was last seen going south down Pulaski Road, police said.

Shortly after, the man was struck by a second vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man. The driver remained on the scene during the investigation, police said.

The man, 58, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to witnesses and evidence on the scene, the silver vehicle was a 2007 to 2012 Toyota Camry with damage visible on the right front area of the vehicle, including extensive damage to the passenger-side of the windshield, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

No one was in custody Monday morning.

