Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Saturday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 40-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 7:50 p.m. while on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)