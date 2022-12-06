Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in parked car in West Lawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)