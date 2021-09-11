west nile virus

Indiana's 1st West Nile virus case of 2021 reported in Lake Co.

The Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed the county's first human death from the West Nile Virus this year.

INDIANAPOLIS -- State health officials are asking Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first West Nile virus case of 2021 was identified in a Lake County resident, and in mosquitoes in multiple other counties.

As of Friday, 83 mosquito pools positive for West Nile virus were detected in Allen, Clark, Daviess, Elkhart, Floyd, Gibson, Hamilton, Jennings, Lake, Marion, Martin, Pike, Scott, Steuben, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh and Vigo counties.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said mosquitoes are still active in cooler fall weather, and all Hoosiers should take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze.
