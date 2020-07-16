Mosquito batch tests positive for West Nile virus, Chicago health officials say

CHICAGO -- Health officials in Chicago have confirmed the city's first West Nile virus-positive mosquito batch of the year.Chicago's Public Health department says it will continue to monitor the area where the positive test was taken.On its website, the health department listed East Garfield Park as an area with a positive mosquito pool.No cases of the West Nile virus have been reported so far this year in people in Chicago.The health department began is annual mosquito control activities on May 26.West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.