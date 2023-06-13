West Nile virus found in Chicago-area mosquitoes

CHICAGO -- Public health officials are warning Chicagoans to take precautions this summer after West Nile virus has been detected in a batch of mosquitoes.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first mosquitoes tested positive for the virus in the state on June 1, according to a statement released by the Chicago Department of Public Health on Tuesday.

No humans have reported being infected by the virus in the state so far, but "it remains important to mitigate the spread of [ West Nile virus ] and other mosquito-borne diseases," the statement said.

About one in five people infected by the virus can develop a fever and flu-like symptoms, according to health officials. For those who are over the age of 60, severe illness can occur.

Chicago residents are encouraged to take the following precautions against mosquitoes:

Use insect repellant that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions.

Eliminate standing water. Empty water from any outdoor containers, such as flowerpots, gutters, tires, toys, pet water dishes and birdbaths once weekly.

Keep grass and weeds short to eliminate hiding places for adult mosquitoes.

When outside between dusk and dawn, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, socks and shoes.

Make sure that all screens, windows and doors are tight-fitting and free of holes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Check on neighbors regularly, especially those who are older, live alone or need additional assistance.

"As summer approaches, we want to ensure that all Chicago residents can remain safe and healthy," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

"The best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry is to prevent mosquitoes around your home and avoid mosquito bites."

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)