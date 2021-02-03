chicago crime

West Pullman ATM stolen; pickup truck found nearby with chain attached to safe door, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- An ATM was stolen Wednesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:15 a.m. the ATM was found in the 11700-block of South Halsted Street, ripped from its mounted position, laying on the ground missing the front safe door, Chicago police said.

The door was found connected to a 2006 white Ford pickup by a metal chain, and the truck was found left running about a block away from the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately clear if any money was stolen.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
