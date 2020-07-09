Unmarked Chicago police car hits, kills man on motorized scooter in West Pullman

CHICAGO -- An unmarked Chicago police car fatally struck a man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday in West Pullman in the Far South Side.About 10:30 p.m. three officers were in an unmarked car en route to a call when they crashed into the man who was riding a motorized scooter in the 11800-block of South Halsted Street, police said.The officers were traveling south with their emergency equipment activated when they hit the 33-year-old man, police said early Thursday. Police said he was on a "motor bike."The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.The three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.