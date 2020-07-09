Unmarked Chicago police car hits, kills man on motorized scooter in West Pullman

CHICAGO -- An unmarked Chicago police car fatally struck a man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday in West Pullman in the Far South Side.

About 10:30 p.m. three officers were in an unmarked car en route to a call when they crashed into the man who was riding a motorized scooter in the 11800-block of South Halsted Street, police said.

The officers were traveling south with their emergency equipment activated when they hit the 33-year-old man, police said early Thursday. Police said he was on a "motor bike."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

The three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmancar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashchicago police departmentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant grazed by stray bullet in Lawndale
Lake Co. sees rise in youth COVID-19 cases as state reports biggest single-day jump in a month
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
Rally demands justice for man who died in Joliet police custody
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Video shows car wanted in Aurora hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old
Police release photo of van connected to shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
Show More
Illinois' 2nd largest school district releases reopening proposal
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, more storms Thursday
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
More TOP STORIES News