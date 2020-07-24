6 shot, 2 fatally after gun fired into crowd in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Six people were shot, two of them fatally, Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.They were standing on the sidewalk about 10:35 p.m. in the 12000-block of South Prairie Avenue when someone in a tan-colored sedan unleashed gunfire into the crowd, Chicago police said.A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the neck and arm was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A man whose age isn't known was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was shot in the torso and arm.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatalities.Three people were taken to Roseland Hospital and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm. Another man, 23, was struck in the buttocks.All of them were listed in good condition, police said.A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No on is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.