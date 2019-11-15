fatal shooting

Everest Charter School on West Side placed on lockdown after man shot dead outside, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday morning near an elementary school in Austin on the West Side, police said.

The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle when he was shot about 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said a teacher from a nearby school entered the vehicle and began performing CPR on the man, police said. But the car was still in drive and crashed a short distance away.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It was unclear if the teacher needed medical attention.

Moving Everest Charter School, which is located in that block, was placed on lockdown as police looked for the shooter, according to the school's executive director Mike Rogers. He could not immediately confirm if a teacher from the school was injured in the crash.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinchicagochicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
FATAL SHOOTING
West Humboldt Park man charged with 2 Rogers Park murders from 2015
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Former Chicago cop who fatally shot Rekia Boyd wants record expunged
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
9-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva in new location
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
Show More
CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Video shows fight at Andrew HS after series of racist incidents
Man shot, critically wounded while playing cards inside Far South Side home
More TOP STORIES News