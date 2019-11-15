Everest Charter School on West Side placed on lockdown after man shot dead outside, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday morning near an elementary school in Austin on the West Side, police said.The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle when he was shot about 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.Police said a teacher from a nearby school entered the vehicle and began performing CPR on the man, police said. But the car was still in drive and crashed a short distance away.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It was unclear if the teacher needed medical attention.Moving Everest Charter School, which is located in that block, was placed on lockdown as police looked for the shooter, according to the school's executive director Mike Rogers. He could not immediately confirm if a teacher from the school was injured in the crash.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, police said.