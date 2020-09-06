rap music

'We Wear the Mask:' West Side music video urges public, especially kids, to wear masks

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO, IL (WLS) -- West Side kids are making their music video debut in a rap song that reminds people the importance of wearing masks.

"To me rap is just addressing how I feel and just to show people what is going on like on the West side," said Jacari Brown, a youth counselor at Marillac St. Vincent Family Services.

Brown has been rapping as far back as he can remember. Now, he's using his passion to remind every, but especially kids, to wear masks. He's doing so with the song written by staff, but rapped by Brown, called "We Wear the Mask."

"It's effective to the community right now because everyone wants to rap and do different things so I'm just grateful that I got the opportunity to be in the studio and work with the kids," said Brown.

The rap song was recorded at the studio at Marillac St. Vincent Family Services. On Wednesday, children and staff at the West Side non-profit bopped to the beat in the community garden.

"The studio is an outlet just like the gym is an outlet. The kids could use it to their advantage," said Vicente Taylor, youth coach at the non-profit.

Taylor shot and edited the music video, which took three weeks to finish. It's one way to give back to a place that's given him so much while also reminding the public to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Marillac has been a big part of my life because it showed me things I wouldn't have seen if I wasn't in Marillac. They took me to field trips, I actually got into photography through Marillac," said Taylor.
