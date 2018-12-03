West Side stabbing suspect arrested in connection with 3 killings, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

An individual was arrested in connection with three fatal stabbings on Chicago's West Side, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An individual was arrested in connection with three fatal stabbings on Chicago's West Side, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference Monday.

The three violent attacks occurred in close proximity to Roosevelt Road in the city's Homan Square and Lawndale neighborhoods, Johnson said. All of the victims were in their 50s or 60s and each person was stabbed several times.

RELATED: Surveillance video released in connection to Lawndale stabbing
EMBED More News Videos

New surveillance video may help police figure out why a man was stabbed to death in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood last Tuesday.



A 57-year-old woman was stabbed in the 1000-block of South Kedzie on the morning of Nov. 13. A 64-year-old man was stabbed in the 1100-block of South Keeler in the evening of Nov. 15. A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the 1200-block of South Christiana in the afternoon of Nov. 20.

Investigators reviewed video evidence of the attacks, which showed the suspect was an African American male with a thin build, Johnson said. In the video, the suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red gym shoes with white soles.

The superintendent did not release the name of the person arrested.

Johnson said once detectives from the 10th and 11th districts made the connection between the three deadly stabbings, they saturated that area of the Roosevelt Corridor with patrols and set up a precision response to catch the individual responsible.

Johnson thanked the public for helping to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingarrestChicagoHoman SquareLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Surveillance video released in connection to Lawndale stabbing
Top Stories
Video shows CPD officer beating teen with handcuffs at Roosevelt Red Line stop
27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
WATCH LIVE: Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Man found guilty in killing of 4-year-old during robbery
Florida woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
Santa Claus struck by car at University of Oklahoma
WATCH: George HW Bush's casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Show More
Shark attacks boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg
More News