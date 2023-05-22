Here's an inside look behind the scenes of "West Side Story," which opens at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in the Loop next week.

Look behind the scenes of 'West Side Story,' opening at Lyric Opera House next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A groundbreaking musical is making a grand return to the Chicago stage.

West Side Story has become the best-selling show of all time at the Lyric Opera House, and next week, it opens for a limited engagement. On Monday, we get to take you behind the scenes.

"It's epic. We feel it. We're excited, chomping at the bit to get this thing open," said Ryan McCartan, who plays the lead role of "Tony."

McCartan said you will never see another production of a modern-day "Romeo and Juliet" quite like this.

"Forty-three-piece orchestra, great cast containing some of the best dancers you'll ever see. Greatest singers you'll ever hear, brilliant actors, and we have some of the Lyric Opera singers sing with us as well," McCartan said. "It's just this delicate beautiful fusion of highly skilled artists who bring that level of care of preciousness to this piece. It's elevated on a scale that's worthy of the stage we're doing it on."

This version of the timeless musical features nearly 100 artists and a story line perhaps more relevant than ever.

"It has race relations, gun violence. It has so many issues prevalent today. 'Riff,' my character, I'm excited to tell my story and my experience with those things," said Brett Thiele.

