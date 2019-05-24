Faith leaders, young men from West Side of Chicago team up to launch summer anti-violence initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Leaders Network clergy were joined by young men from the Maafa Redemption Project, an employment, residential anti-violence program housed on the West Garfield Park church campus on Friday afternoon.

Both groups were gathering on the kickoff of Memorial Day weekend to launch the Leaders Network's safe summer initiative.

Together they will launch a website that will collect program data of positive, safe haven and enrichment activities on the West Side, which engage the youth.

The website will serve as a clearing house for families and communities on the West Side of Chicago.

"We are calling on all social services, faith based programs, government and community organizations on the west side to register their youth friendly services on our website, so we can help market them. We need all hands on deck if we expect to drastically reduce the violence this summer," said Rev Ira Acree, co-chairman of the Leaders network and pastor of Greater St John Bible Church.

The Maafa men are hosting a Memorial Day Weekend Barbecue, for the residents of the cohort and for their families.

"Our work with our Maafa young men demonstrates that our youth have great promise when given opportunities. For us to solve our violence problem, they must be redeemed not demonized," said Rev. Marshall Hatch of the Leaders Network and New Mount Pilgrim Church.

Tours of the West Side anti-violence project will be conducted.

To out more information about the program, go to: https://leadersnetworkchicago.org/
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch issued for Livingston County
Jayme Closs kidnapper Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison
Memorial Day weekend: Chicago celebrations come with an eye towards safety
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
Topshop is closing all US stores, including in Chicago
Texas lawmakers demand answers over Sandra Bland video
Show More
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue over abortion law
Missouri governor signs sweeping abortion bill with 8-week ban
CBD effective in treating heroin,opioid addiction, study says
More TOP STORIES News