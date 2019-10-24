West suburban school district settles lawsuit with family of boy beaten into coma

A west suburban school district has settled a lawsuit with the family of a middle school student who was beaten and left in a coma.

Henry Sembdner's family filed the lawsuit back in 2017 after the then-seventh-grader was attacked and beaten inside Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin.

Sembdner said another student slammed him to the ground after they bumped into each other. Sembdner was 12 at the time of the attack.

The lawsuit alleged that the Elgin Area School District knew the other student posed a threat and had a history of behavioral problems.

Details of the settlement were not released.
