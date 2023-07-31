The Chicago Police Department is searching for suspects in a West Town armed robbery that happened in the 800 block of North Hermitage Avenue.

2 robbed at gunpoint by group in West Town: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to track down four suspects who held two men at gunpoint during a robbery early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the West Town neighborhood's 800 block of North Hermitage Avenue, police said.

Police said the two men were getting out of a car when the four suspects approached them and robbed them.

The suspects then drove off. No one was hurt.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

