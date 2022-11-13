Chicago shooting: Police officers witness man shot, killed in West Town, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Sunday in West Town, according to police.

About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots and when they arrived to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, whey saw a suspect fire shots at a man before getting inside grey car and driving off, Chicago police said.

The man, 28, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

