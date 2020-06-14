West Town porch collapse injures 2, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured Saturday when a porch collapsed in West Town, Chicago fire officials said.Crews were called to the scene about 6:32 p.m. in the 400 block of North Armour Street, the Chicago Fire Department said. A 36-year-old man was grilling when the porch collapsed.He was taken to Stroger Hospital with back pain in serious-to-critical condition, and another person refused treatment, fire officials said.No other details about the incident are known at this time.