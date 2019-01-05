Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane near Elgin after crash

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Several Westbound lanes on I-90 are closed near mile marker 52 in Elgin after an accident Saturday.

According to police, a stalled vehicle in the roadway was hit by another vehicle.

During the crash, "a passenger standing outside the stalled vehicle was struck," officials said in a statement released Saturday.

The passenger was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries. Both drivers were also taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said three lanes are closed as a result of the accident, but one lane remains open to traffic.
