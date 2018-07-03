Westbound Indiana Toll Road reopens after crashes

The westbound Indiana Toll Road reopened Tuesday evening after two separate crashes shut it down earlier in the afternoon.Indiana State Police reported that one multi-vehicle crash occurred before noon and may have been fatal.The second crash took place at about 1:20 p.m. Indiana State Police said a white Chevrolet Express van was trying to pull over in order to change a flat tire when it was struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche. After hitting the van, the Avalanche flipped twice and came to rest on its roof. The driver was take to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was released Tuesday night.The driver of the van refused treatment at the scene.An investigation is ongoing but state police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.All lanes reopened at about 7:30 p.m.