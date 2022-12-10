2 in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in suburban Westchester; FBI searching for driver

Two people are in custody after robbing a bank in suburban Westchester Friday as the FBI searches for a driver seen near the crime.

The FBI is also looking for a third person who they believe may have pertinent information to the incident.

Two armed men entered a Wells Fargo Bank in the 11000-block of 31st Street and demanded money, according to the FBI. A least one suspect allegedly pressed a handgun to the head of a bank employee during the robbery.

Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a Mazda sedan with Illinois license plate DM 29650.

Officials said there were only minor injuries and did not release any other information at this time.

Members of the public can report tips-even anonymously-online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700.