Student shot at Western Illinois University-Macomb; shooter still at large, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A student was injured in a shooting Tuesday on the Western Illinois University-Macomb campus, police and university officials confirm.

According to a release from the university, around 10:38 p.m. the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall. At the same time, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated.

A resident in the hall was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene, police said.

The incident was related to a roommate dispute and is believe to be an isolated incident, police said.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and then transferred to another hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, who is a freshman at the university, police said.

A search for Poplous is currently underway, according to police.

Police said Poplous is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Individuals with information should call 911 immediately.

Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated, the university said. Campus updates will be posted at wiu.edu.
