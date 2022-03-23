fire

1 seriously hurt in Westmont apartment complex fire

Westmont Fire Department could see smoke, flames coming from building
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 seriously hurt in Westmont fire

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has serious injuries after an early morning fire in west suburban Westmont.

Westmont firefighters said when they got to an apartment complex just after 5:10 a.m. in the first-block of Pier Drive, they could see smoke and flames.

The victim was rescued from a first-floor apartment.

Neighbors said they tried alerting him, but couldn't get to him.

"I went to his door to knock on it because I smelled something ... then it gradually got stronger, and I saw smoke coming out from the door," resident Robert Milanesio said.

No one else was hurt.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

