1 seriously hurt in Westmont apartment complex fire

Westmont firefighters said when they got to an apartment complex just after 5:10 a.m. in the first-block of Pier Drive, they could see smoke and flames.
The victim was rescued from a first-floor apartment.
Neighbors said they tried alerting him, but couldn't get to him.
RELATED: Chicago fire in Albany Park destroys discount store on Lawrence Avenue, CFD says
"I went to his door to knock on it because I smelled something ... then it gradually got stronger, and I saw smoke coming out from the door," resident Robert Milanesio said.
No one else was hurt.
It was not immediately clear how the fire began.