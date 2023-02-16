Guaranteed income program in Chicago helping formerly incarcerated get back on track

The guaranteed income program Chicago Future Fund is giving people $500 for 12 months in hopes of avoiding a return to prison.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One hundred Chicagoans are getting a helping hand at their new life outside of prison.

The Chicago Future Fund is giving people a guaranteed income of $500 for 12 months in hopes of leading them down the right path and avoiding a return to prison.

"It's hard because when you get out, you have nothing," participant Rees Whitaker said. "If you don't have a support team, if you don't have family, you have to get out running."

Thursday was the second round of the program, which is giving guaranteed income to people from Austin, West Garfield Park and Englewood.

To get the monthly income, participants only have to complete some monthly surveys and interviews to help with research. There are also no restrictions on how the money is spent.

"Asking questions around recidivism, income volatility, physical functioning and psychological well-being," research coordinator Rachel Eyon said.

Terrelle Finley been out of prison for two years now, said programs like these make that transition much easier.

"I feel like it's a very considerate thing," Finley said. "I feel like it will help the community out as long as the people willing to take it and wanna advance with it."

The first round of the program happened in November 2021, and Jaleesa Bonner was one of the first people to reap the benefits. Now it's come full circle for her, as she tells other participants how important this program is.

"It was awesome because it's a positive impact on me and my family as well as far as the goals that I've achieved," she said.

It's a push towards a fresh start for these Chicagoans, especially with some saying it's hard to find consistent work after being incarcerated. They now have one less worry as they get back on track.

"I don't have to wake up every day and worry about how I'm going to get transportation, for how I'm going to get from A to B, or if I need a job or if I have a job interview, what I'm gonna wear," Whitaker said. "This money helps in that type of way."