Celebrate Paczki Day with Delightful Pastries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is not just Fat Tuesday, it's also Paczki Day!

Paczki is Polish pastry with a sweet filling.

Dobra Bielinski of Delightful Pastries makes her paczki with a lot of hard work, and a family recipe handed down by her mother.

The bakery has been a northwest side staple for 21 years, and they are celebrating Paczki Day with several different flavors of the Polish treat.

Delightful Pastries is located at 5927 W. Lawrence Avenue in Chicago.

Special hours of operation for the week of Mardi Gras:

Sunday, February 23: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monday, February 24: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Paczki Day, February 25: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.delightfulpastries.com.
