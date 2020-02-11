Uber Pet launches in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uber is bringing its pet friendly service to Chicago starting Tuesday.
Uber Pet allows you to bring one small animal companion on your ride.
Your pet has to be restrained, with a leash or carrier. If there's any cleaning required after the ride - you can be charged.
Choose Uber Pet on the app and there's a $6 surcharge for your animal.
Uber says owners can be charged for cleaning. Riders with service animals are not required to use Uber Pet.
