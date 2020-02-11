Uber Pet launches in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uber is bringing its pet friendly service to Chicago starting Tuesday.Uber Pet allows you to bring one small animal companion on your ride.Your pet has to be restrained, with a leash or carrier. If there's any cleaning required after the ride - you can be charged.Choose Uber Pet on the app and there's a $6 surcharge for your animal.Uber says owners can be charged for cleaning. Riders with service animals are not required to use Uber Pet.