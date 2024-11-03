Coming off tough loss on Hail Mary, Bears try to end Cards' 2-game winning streak

The Bears will be without several key members of their defense on Sunday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The calendar is flipping to November and the Arizona Cardinals are right in the middle of the playoff race.

Now quarterback Kyler Murray says the real football begins.

"I think teams kind of fizzle out and get complacent," Murray said. "I think teams weed themselves out this time of year. A lot of games are lost more than they are won."

The Cardinals (4-4) will try for a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bears (4-3), who are also right in the middle of the playoff race with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Arizona has won three of its past four games, all on fourth-quarter comebacks, and is tied with the 49ers and Seahawks atop the NFC West.

Murray's been at this point in the schedule in good position before. Back in 2021, the Cardinals looked like a Super Bowl-caliber team after winning their first seven games, but they closed the season with a 4-6 record and were quickly knocked out of the playoffs in the wild-card round by the Los Angeles Rams.

"We've won early in the year," Murray said. "Now we have to lock in these next couple months and really continue to get better and focus on what we have to focus on."

The Bears are coming off a brutal 18-15 loss that ended on Washington's game-winning Hail Mary as time expired.

The loss was even more tumultuous after cameras caught Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson motioning to the crowd and having his back turned when the Commanders snapped the ball on their winning play.

Stevenson apologized and coach Matt Eberflus said any discipline would be handled internally. Williams said the Bears can't let one bad moment wreck a season.

"We have to focus on going out here and winning this game right now," Williams said. "We had our 24-hour period to feel how we felt but we have to move on."

Bears missing key members of defense

The Bears will be without defensive back Kyler Gordon, defensive lineman Montez Sweat, defensive back Jaquan Brisker, defensive lineman Byron Coward, running back Khalil Herbert, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, and offensive lineman Braxton Jones.

Being accountable

A big talking point around the Bears this week had to do with accountability and whether the team and coaches were on the same page.

Some players openly questioned the calls from the sideline in the wake of the loss at Washington.

Receiver DJ Moore mentioned during a radio interview the call to run a handoff to offensive lineman Doug Kramer at the goal line in the fourth quarter. The Bears fumbled the exchange, and the Commanders recovered.

On the same show, cornerback Jaylon Johnson wondered why the Bears didn't call a timeout prior to the Hail Mary in order to organize themselves and make sure everyone knew their assignment.

"I'm going to be the man that I've been, the leader that I've been, and just be steady all the way through the process," Eberflus said. "We're a team that's growing and we're a team that's getting better. We will work through this adversity."

Protecting Murray

Arizona's offensive line hasn't allowed a sack in three straight games, which is the longest stretch for the franchise going back to 1975.

"I can't say enough about those guys," Murray said. "The offensive line group and that relationship, they're really the heart and soul of pretty much every team. We go as they go and they know that. I just love that group."

Murray's protection is anchored by left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., a second-year player who moved from right tackle to the left side during the offseason. Center Hjalte Froholdt is also a major piece, helping organize a line that's been disrupted by injuries.

Johnson said there's pride in keeping Murray upright for three straight weeks, even if he warned of complacency.

"That's what it's all about - that's the sole purpose of pass protection," Johnson said.

Caleb Williams rebound

Williams will try to bounce back from a rough outing after putting together several solid performances prior to Chicago's bye.

The No. 1 overall draft pick and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California completed the fewest passes of his young career, going 10 for 24. Besides the fumbled handoff with Kramer, he took a 15-yard sack that knocked Chicago out of field-goal range.

It was a big change from the three games prior to Chicago's bye. Williams was a combined 60 of 81 for 687 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I think we have to start fast, figure out ways to do that," Williams said. "We have to figure out ways to maintain and keep that going throughout four quarters or however many plays, drives you need to be able to win games."

Slow starts have been a big issue. The Bears have just 10 first-quarter points.

Big-time Ryland

There's been at least one common theme in the Cardinals' past three wins - kicker Chad Ryland has sealed them with clutch kicks.

Ryland made a 35-yard field goal with 1:31 left that proved to be the difference against the 49ers and then hammered home a 32-yarder against the Chargers and a 34-yarder against the Dolphins, both as time expired. The second-year player out of Maryland has been 8 of 9 on field goals since taking over for veteran Matt Prater, who is out with a knee injury.

"He's a primetime player," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He does it in practice, though. We try to rattle him in practice. He's got ice water in his veins right now.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Lake Forest, Illinois, contributed to this story.

